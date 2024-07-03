Will 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Have a Resurgence This Season?
Deebo Samuel never has been able to live up to the contract extension the 49ers gave him two years ago.
He was coming off a first-team All Pro season. Since then, he hasn't even made a Pro Bowl, while Brandon Aiyuk has taken his spot as the team's no. 1 wide receiver. Now Aiyuk is asking for an extension worth roughly $30 million per season and, if he gets it, the 49ers probably won't be able to afford Samuel after this season and might have to trade him.
Samuel doesn't seem to want to leave. While Aiyuk held out of OTAs and minicamp because he's unhappy with the 49ers' offer and his role in the offense, Samuel showed up and practiced. He acted like the veteran leader and captain he is, while Aiyuk acted selfishly.
Aiyuk recently said on The Pivot Podcast that he's tired of taking a backseat to the other stars on the 49ers offense and that he would be happy to play for the Washington Commaders or the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, Samuel seems happy, motivated and focused.
Is it possible Samuel will have a better season than Aiyuk in 2024?
Consider that last season, a season most people considered to be a disappointment for Samuel, he gained 1,117 yards from scrimmage and scored 12 touchdowns. That's pretty good. And now he's in even better shape.
If Samuel can recapture his All Pro form, it will be extremely difficult for the 49ers to trade him because he's irreplaceable when he's at his best. Aiyuk is excellent, but lots of wide receivers have his skill set.