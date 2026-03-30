John Lynch Adds Clarity to the 49ers' NFL Draft Plans

John Lynch spoke at the NFL’s Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, the bearer of good news on several fronts.

Trent Williams

Contract talks are “intensifying, and Lynch indicated that progress is being made on reaching a deal. What form that takes is unknown.

I’d like to see a two-year deal so that the team doesn’t lock in on tackle in next year’s loaded draft. They need to draft a star and be open to taking the best player available. They cannot afford a repeat of 2018 locking in on tackle, then bypassing four All-Pros and an MVP (Lamar Jackson) in a stacked draft.

Left Guard

Lynch said the team is “not done” at guard. He did not specify free agency or the draft. Cleveland’s five-time All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio is still unsigned. Teams are concerned about his age, at 34. The remaining free agents have age or production issues. If they turn to free agency, Bitonio is the most viable option.

Drafting a guard makes sense given the depth of talent through the 4th round. Popular targets like Emmanuel Pregnon, Keylan Rutledge, Gennings Dunker and Micah Morris are not expected to fall to 127. Players who could be available in the late 4th include Jaeden Roberts of Alabama, Notre Dame’s Billy Schrauth, and Oklahoma’s Febechi Nwaiwu.

Edge

Lynch said the team is not finished at edge. Joey Bosa wants more money than the Niners have budgeted. Several players are unsigned, including Dante Fowler Jr. coming off a solid year in Dallas; Cal alum Cam Jordan, leaving the Saints; Houston’s Derek Barnett; Haason Reddick at Tampa; and Raheem Morris mainstay Leonard Floyd in Atlanta.

Whether the Niners take an edge in the first or the second, it appears they will be using an early pick on a pass rushing edge. At 27, Malachi Lawrence is an attractive option. At 58, two players who can rush the passer and drop back into coverage are mocked to go around the pick: Keyron Crawford of Auburn and Michigan’s Jaishawn Barham.

Renardo Green

Lynch shut down any rumors of Renardo Green on the trade block, saying the Niners value Green and he’s not going anywhere. Working with Morris and DB coach Jerry Gray will help his development.

Injuries

Per usual, Lynch floated optimistic injury return timelines. The realistic one is Nick Bosa back for Week 1, which makes sense as he’s nearly a year removed from the injury. George Kittle back Week 1 sounds too optimistic, but Kittle did have the lowest grade Achilles tear, so Lynch is hopeful for an early season return. He gave the same optimistic appraisal for Mykel Williams.

Substation and Training

Lynch says a scientist with over 45 years’ experience in the field, took measurements and found that EMF levels were perfectly safe, 1/400th of the level that presents a health risk. However, he wouldn’t name who that scientist is or present the report. That leaves an opening for the NFLPA to hire an expert of its own who could provide a report.

The Niners are investing $9 million in new training equipment and training staff. Player concerns on the report card for training were the lack of staff available to do one-on-one work. Equipment upgrades include a new zero-G treadmill and hydro systems.

Kyle Shanahan and Jed York are also expected to speak with the media in Scottsdale.