Will 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Eventually Need Shoulder Surgery?

Pearsall's latest shoulder subluxation occurred in practice when he was blocking. He hasn't even been tackled yet.

Grant Cohn

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers don't want you to think that Ricky Pearsall's shoulder subluxation is a serious injury.

That's why Pearsall practiced Monday, which was less than three weeks after he reaggravated his subluxed shoulder for the second time this offseason. He originally suffered the injury his junior year of college and apparently it never quite healed. Maybe that's because he never rested it enough. Or maybe that's because he needs surgery.

Pearsall's latest shoulder subluxation occurred in practice when he was blocking. He hasn't even been tackled yet. So it seems likely that his shoulder will partially dislocate again at some point, either randomly or by force. And if and when the next subluxation happens, the 49ers probably will have no choice but to shut down Pearsall for the season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan recently characterized Pearsall's shoulder as "tender," which is one way to downplay the severity of the injury. It seems Shanahan expects Pearsall to play through the injury no matter how many times his shoulder partially pops out of socket. As if the issue is Pearsall's pain tolerance.

I'm guessing the 49ers' plan is for Pearsall to have shoulder surgery next offseason if he truly needs it. But if he'll have to get it surgically repaired eventually, why not do it now? He already missed almost all of training camp. He's at the bottom of the depth chart. They don't need him to contribute this season considering fellow rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing has emerged as a weapon.

Fix Pearsall's shoulder now before it gets worse.

