Will Dominick Puni Start at Right Guard for the 49ers?

During Wednesday's practice, offensive line coach Chris Foerster screamed at Puni for a solid 45 seconds during a run-blocking drill.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (OL59) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
On the surface, Dominick Puni seems like the clear favorite to start at right guard this year.

The rookie third-round pick has taken almost all of the first-team reps at right guard in training camp because Spencer Burford broke his hand and Jon Feliciano is recovering from a knee injury. So Puni is the starting right guard by default right now. But that doesn't mean he'll keep the job.

During Wednesday's practice, offensive line coach Chris Foerster screamed at Puni for a solid 45 seconds during a run-blocking drill. Puni apparently didn't use the technique that Foerster was teaching and so Foerster exploded.

Which means Puni might not be such a lock to start at right guard as a rookie. Remember, he never played right guard in college, so he's learning a new position. And while he's supposed to be strong in pass protection, run-blocking will be an adventure for him because he's new to the 49ers' outside zone blocking scheme.

And that's why I don't expect Puni to start this season. The 49ers are a run-first team and their offensive linemen have to be run-blocking specialists who fit their zone-blocking scheme. That's not Puni yet. Maybe it will be him by the end of the season. But for now, the 49ers best option when healthy is Feliciano. He's a good run blocker and he's solid enough in pass protection. That's why the 49ers offense improved noticeably when Feliciano replaced Burford in the starting lineup midseason.

It's unclear when Feliciano will return, but the right guard job is his to lose.

