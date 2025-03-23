Former 49ers QB Trey Lance's NFL Career Might be Over
It's Sunday, March 23, 2025, and Trey Lance still hasn't signed with an NFL team.
He's a free-agent backup quarterback along with Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, Drew Lock, C.J. Beathard, Case Keenum and Easton Stick. These all are quarterbacks who might not play in the NFL next season. Which means Lance's NFL career could be over.
Let's be realistic -- he's not waiting around for a starting job like Aaron Rodgers is. He wasn't even a second-string quarterback last season. He was the Cowboys' third-string quarterback. They played Cooper Rush ahead of Lance when Dak Prescott went down for the season.
It's also highly unlikely that a team would sign Lance to be their No. 2 quarterback. Those guys can't be projects. They need to be functional quarterbacks who can win a few games if the quarterback gets injured for a month. That's not Lance. He's not experienced enough.
So he could be waiting around to sign as a third-string quarterback. But if a team wants to take on a project, they might prefer to simply draft someone younger and faster who hasn't broken their ankle.
Ideally, Lance would pull a Rodney Dangerfield and go back to school for a few years so he can get the starting experience he needs. Unfortunately for Lance, the NCAA won't allow that.
So he has a choice. He can quit and live comfortably for the rest of his life -- he has been paid more than $34 million in his career.
Or, he can show everyone how much he loves football and how unfairly written-off he has been, and go sign a contract with a team in the Canadian Football League. And kick butt. That's what former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia did one time, and he went on to be a highly successful NFL starter in his 30s.
Let's see what Lance wants to do.