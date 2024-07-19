Will Kyle Shanahan Give Brock Purdy More Control of the 49ers Offense?
Kyle Shanahan treats quarterbacks like puppets.
He doesn't let them make many decisions. Doesn't allow them to audible or set the protections at the line of scrimmage. Doesn't encourage them to call their own plays or go no huddle. He wants them to listen and do what they're told.
Which made sense when the quarterback was Jimmy Garoppolo. He wasn't a good decision-maker or improviser. Bad things happened the longer he held the ball. It was reasonable to want him to follow directions and get rid of the ball to the first open receiver as quickly as possible.
Brock Purdy is different. Purdy is much more professional than Garoppolo, which means Purdy is more invested in the offense and has a better understanding of it.
For now, Purdy allows Shanahan to treat him like a puppet because he's young and he hasn't gotten his big payday yet. But next year, the 49ers will make Purdy one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. So eventually, Purdy might not be so quiet.
If the 49ers pay Purdy like he's an elite quarterback but continue to treat him like he's a rookie, he might say something about it. In a polite way after a loss, he might say that he needs more control over the offense at the line of scrimmage. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady certainly had control of their offenses.
If Purdy is the cerebral, hardworking franchise quarterback the 49ers portray him to be, then they have to turn the offense over to him sooner rather than later.