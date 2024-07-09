Will Nick Sorensen be an Upgrade Over Steve Wilks as the 49ers DC?
Revisionist history says Steve Wilks was a miserable failure for the 49ers.
He didn't know their system. The players didn't buy into what he was preaching or play hard for him consistently. His run defense was no good. His pass rush was vanilla and his coverages were easier to read than a children's book. His defense disguised nothing.
And yet despite all of those valid criticisms, Wilks' defense still gave up just 17.5 points per game -- third-fewest in the league during the regular season. And then in the Super Bowl, he held the Chiefs offense to 22 points in regulation, which was impressive. But the 49ers blamed him for the loss and fired him.
And then they promoted Wilks' underling, Nick Sorensen, to defensive coordinator. They also hired Brandon Staley, who gave up 63 points to the Raiders last season, as the assistant head coach. So will the Sorensen-Staley combination be better than Wilks-Sorensen combination?
Theoretically, yes. This season's defense should be much more sophisticated schematically. Staley will help Sorensen disguise coverages before the snap and draw up simulated pressures that are the trend around the NFL. Instead of rushing the same four defensive linemen every play, sometimes the 49ers will drop a defensive lineman into coverage and rush a linebacker or a defensive back.
But Sorensen is still a rookie and Staley is still the guy who gave up 63 points to the Raiders. So they could have all the right intentions, but they still need to find a way to give up no more than 17.5 points per game, which won't be easy for those two.