Will Nick Sorensen be One and Done as the 49ers' Defensive Coordinator?

Grant Cohn

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen holds a press conference before the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Sorensen didn't seem to be the 49ers' first choice to replace Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator.

The 49ers could have promoted Sorensen to defensive coordinator last season -- he was on the staff in 2022 -- but they didn't feel he was ready for the job. That's why they hired Wilks, an outsider.

Then when they fired Wilks, they tried to hire Steve Spagnuolo, but he wisely re-signed with the Chiefs. Then the 49ers seemed interested in Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, but he's still under contract with New York.

So the 49ers (begrudgingly?) promoted Sorensen, a favorite of the players. But they also hired former Rams defensive coordinator and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as assistant head coach, which indicates the 49ers aren't totally confident that Sorensen can do the job by himself.

So if Sorensen struggles in his first season as the 49ers defensive coordinator, will they bring him back for a second season?

It's a fair question because the 49ers fired Steve Wilks after just one season and his defense gave up the third-fewest points in the NFL. So the 49ers have high standards. And halfway through last season, the 49ers were so dissatisfied with Wilks that they made him move from the coach's booth to the sideline during games. In retrospect, if they had someone they could have replaced him with, someone such as Brandon Staley, they probably would have fired him right then and there.

Which means Staley could become the interim defensive coordinator at the bye week if Sorensen has a rocky start. And then someone such as Robert Saleh could become the defensive coordinator next season if he gets fired from his head coaching job.

No pressure, Nick.

