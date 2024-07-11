Will Tanner Mordecai Make the 49ers' 53-Man Roster?
The 49ers don't have many intriguing options behind Brock Purdy this season.
Last season, they entered training camp with Sam Darnold and Trey Lance -- two former first-round picks. This season, the 49ers enter training camp with Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen -- two stiffs. If either one of those players has to start for more than a week or two, the 49ers are in major trouble.
That's why rookie undrafted free agent Tanner Mordecai is so intriguing.
The last time the 49ers added a young quarterback to their team, it was Brock Purdy with the final pick in 2022 draft. So he almost was an undrafted free agent. This year, it seems the 49ers have taken the template that led them to Purdy and used it to bring another young quarterback who is similar.
Like Purdy, Mordecai played a ton of college football and is mobile enough to escape pressure and extend plays. So he's not a project. If he has the talent to make it in the NFL, he should be able to show that right away just as Purdy showed it when he was a rookie in camp. That year, Purdy beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for a roster even though the 49ers had given Sudfeld guaranteed money which they had to eat when they released him.
Mordecai didn't throw any passes during team drills in OTAs or minicamp, but he will in training camp. And he probably will play in the preseason, too. And if he plays well, the 49ers will have no choice but to keep him on their roster and cut one of their underwhelming veteran backups.
Keep an eye on Mordecai this offseason.