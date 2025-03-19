Will the 49ers Balk at Drafting a Defensive Tackle in Round 1?
The weakest position on the 49ers is defensive tackle.
They currently have zero starting-caliber players at the position on their roster after releasing both Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins this offseason. Theoretically, they could spend their first- and second-round draft picks on DTs considering they need two Day 1 starters. But the 49ers might choose to address another position with their first-round pick.
Here's why.
First, it's a deep draft for defensive tackles. The 49ers can tell themselves that they can find instant contributors in Rounds 2 and 3, and they're probably right about that.
But here's the bigger issue. Under John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have spent two high first-round picks on defensive tackles -- Solomon Thomas and Javon Kinlaw -- and neither player panned out for the 49ers. Both were massive busts.
Which means the 49ers could be skittish about drafting another defensive tackle with their first-round pick. They're entering Year 9 of their tenure and they're coming off a 6-11 season -- they have to get this pick right. And they can't feel confident about picking another defensive tackle high in the draft.
That's why the 49ers ultimately could decide to spend their first-round pick on the best player available, whether it's a cornerback, a safety, a linebacker, an offensive lineman, or even a wide receiver. And then they could spend their second-round pick and two third-round picks on defensive linemen.
Something to think about.
More 49ers news
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel