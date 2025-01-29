Will the 49ers Bring Back Javon Kinlaw this Offseason?
Robert Saleh could bring a familiar face back with him to the 49ers.
Javon Kinlaw will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the 49ers need a defensive tackle to replace Javon Hargrave, who will get released. Kinlaw spent this past season on the New York Jets whose head coach was Saleh for the first few games. It's safe to presume that Saleh was instrumental in bringing Kinlaw to the Jets.
And Kinlaw was solid. He played in all 17 games for the second season in a row and even managed to record a career-high 4.5 sacks. He seems to be improving, particularly as a pass rusher. Keep in mind, he's 27 years old, which isn't exactly young for a football player, but it isn't old, either. He's entering his prime.
If Saleh liked Kinlaw enough to sign him last year, it's possible Saleh likes him even more now. And if the 49ers were to sign him, he most likely would start next to Maliek Collins, and the two of them would form a solid tandem that's better against the pass than the run.
But it's possible that the 49ers plan to draft a defensive tackle with their first-round pick this year. In that case, Kinlaw might prefer to sign somewhere else where he would have an opportunity to compete for a starting job. Still, it's quite possible that he would beat out Maliek Collins if the two had to battle for one spot on the defensive line.
It will be extremely interesting to see which players Saleh brings with him to Santa Clara.