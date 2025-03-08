Will the 49ers Draft Arkansas DE Landon Jackson in Round 2?
The 49ers used to have the best defensive line in the league.
Now, the Eagles have it, and it's a big reason they just won another Super Bowl. Their defensive line completely dominated the Chiefs offensive line and essentially won the game because they were able to stop the run, collapse the pocket and prevent Patrick Mahomes from escaping. Checkmate.
Last season, the 49ers couldn't stop the run, collapse the pocket or prevent mobile quarterbacks from running. And their defensive line was the issue. That's why the 49ers gave up 1.5 yards before contact per rush last season -- eighth-worst in the league.
So don't be surprised if the 49ers draft defensive linemen with each of their first two draft picks this season. Perhaps a defensive tackle who fits their Wide 9 defensive front in Round 1, and a defensive end who excels against the run and pass in Round 2.
Landon Jackson is a second-round prospect who is outstanding against the run. He's also extremely big and athletic and was one of the most impressive players at the NFL Scouting Combine regardless of position. He has a non-stop motor and clearly loves the game considering he played special teams at Arkansas.
As a pass rusher, Jackson is a bit raw, but he has the tools to become a good one. He reminds me of a young Maxx Crosby. If he's available when the 49ers pick in Round 2, they absolutely should take him.