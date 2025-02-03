Will the 49ers Draft Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty if He's Available?
As of now, the best player in the upcoming NFL Draft appears to be Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and most mock drafts predict he'll be available for the 49ers when they're on the clock with the 11th pick.
Should they take him?
NFL.com lead draft analyst Lance Zierlein gives Jeanty a 7.15 grade -- higher than any other prospect this year -- and compares Jeanty to three-time first-team All Pro and 2007 Offensive Player of the Year LaDainian Tomlinson.
For whatever reason, most draft gurus love Jeanty but don't expect him to get taken in the top 10 picks, which means he could be available for the 49ers. Running backs don't often get drafted in the top 10 these days. Which means the 49ers have to decide what they'll do if he's available.
They currently have Christian McCaffrey, who will turn 29 this year -- that's old for a running back., He also has touched the ball more than 2,000 times in his career and his body could be breaking down considering he missed all but four games this season with bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a PCL injury.
The 49ers also have Jordan Mason, who's a restricted free agent and could sign elsewhere in a month. And they have Isaac Guerendo who's promising but also injury-prone.
If the 49ers feel Jeanty is the best player in the draft and the next LaDainian Tomlinson, they should take him regardless of their other needs. Because the 49ers are a run-first team -- they're only as good as their running back. And McCaffrey may never be elite again.