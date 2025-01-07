Will the 49ers Extend George Kittle's Contract this Offseason?
Brock Purdy won't be the only player whose contract the 49ers probably will have to extend this offseason.
Like Purdy, George Kittle is entering the final season of his contract in 2025, and he has no guaranteed money left on it. And he just had one of the best seasons of his career and finally established himself as the undisputed No. 1 tight end in the NFL ahead of Travis Kelce. I'm thinking he's going to want to become the NFL's highest-paid tight end.
Which means the 49ers have an interesting choice. They can do nothing and risk Kittle holding out and potentially demanding a trade. They can trade him and lose the best tight end in franchise history in his prime, although Bill Walsh always said it was better to get rid of a player a year too soon rather than a year too late. Or the 49ers can extend Kittle's contract.
I'm guessing they will extend Kittle's contract.
The players just voted him the winner of the Eshmont Award which goes to the team MVP. And that's because he is their best player. And he's arguably the biggest mismatch in the passing game across the league. And he's still an elite blocker.
The 49ers arguably don't use Kittle enough. They've given him more than 100 targets in a season only twice and not once since 2019. Meanwhile, the Chiefs give Travis Kelce roughly 130 targets every season. Imagine how much money the 49ers would have to pay Kittle if they gave him the ball as much as they should.