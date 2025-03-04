All 49ers

The 49ers Should Not Offer Brock Purdy More than $45 Million Per Year

Patrick Mahomes gets paid $45 million per season and Josh Allen gets paid $43 million per. And no one thinks Purdy is better than those two.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers say all the right things about Brock Purdy, but their contract offer will tell us what they really think of him.

They say they want him to be on the team for a long time, but that doesn't mean they're going to hand him a blank check. They want him to stick around on a team-friendly, cost-effective deal. Otherwise, they probably will let him play out his rookie deal and bring in another quarterback to compete with him.

Purdy could insist that he's worth $60 million per season because the Cowboys are paying Dak Prescott that much money and Purdy is better than him, which is true. But Prescott's contract is horrible and the 49ers don't want to be Dallas. No one wants to be Dallas.

Which means the 49ers could insist Purdy is worth far less than $60 million per season. In fact, they could offer him somewhere between $40 million and $45 million per season and say take it or leave it.

That's because Patrick Mahomes gets paid $45 million per season and Josh Allen gets paid $43 million per. And no one thinks Purdy is better than those two. And their teams are struggling to put premium weapons around those two elite quarterbacks.

As good as Purdy is, in no world should he make more money per season than the two best quarterbacks in the NFL. He'll never win a Super Bowl gettind paid more than they do. So if he wants more than them, he needs to go to a team with no Super Bowl aspirations, a team such as the Raiders or the Titans.

I highly doubt Purdy wants that.

Read more

feed

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News