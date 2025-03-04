The 49ers Should Not Offer Brock Purdy More than $45 Million Per Year
The 49ers say all the right things about Brock Purdy, but their contract offer will tell us what they really think of him.
They say they want him to be on the team for a long time, but that doesn't mean they're going to hand him a blank check. They want him to stick around on a team-friendly, cost-effective deal. Otherwise, they probably will let him play out his rookie deal and bring in another quarterback to compete with him.
Purdy could insist that he's worth $60 million per season because the Cowboys are paying Dak Prescott that much money and Purdy is better than him, which is true. But Prescott's contract is horrible and the 49ers don't want to be Dallas. No one wants to be Dallas.
Which means the 49ers could insist Purdy is worth far less than $60 million per season. In fact, they could offer him somewhere between $40 million and $45 million per season and say take it or leave it.
That's because Patrick Mahomes gets paid $45 million per season and Josh Allen gets paid $43 million per. And no one thinks Purdy is better than those two. And their teams are struggling to put premium weapons around those two elite quarterbacks.
As good as Purdy is, in no world should he make more money per season than the two best quarterbacks in the NFL. He'll never win a Super Bowl gettind paid more than they do. So if he wants more than them, he needs to go to a team with no Super Bowl aspirations, a team such as the Raiders or the Titans.
I highly doubt Purdy wants that.