Will the 49ers Play Hard Ball During Negotiations with Brock Purdy?

Grant Cohn

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
We could be witnessing a preview of the 49ers' upcoming contract negotiations with Brock Purdy next offseason.

Brandon Aiyuk currently is fighting for an extension and the 49ers are making his life difficult. They seem to be offering him a contract that reflects last year's wide receiver market, not this year's market, which has exploded. And they feel they have leverage to make him take less money because if he doesn't, they can force him to play out the final year of his rookie contract. And they feel he's replaceable because they're a run-first team, which is why they just drafted Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 -- he's Aiyuk's potential replacement in case they eventually trade him.

Which brings us to Purdy. If he wins the MVP and the Super Bowl, of course the 49ers gladly will give him whatever extension he wants. But if the 49ers fall short and he still wants to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, will the 49ers play hard ball with him like they've played hard ball with Aiyuk?

The highest-paid quarterbacks currently earn roughly $55 million per season. By next year when the salary cap most likely will increase by more than 10 percent, the top quarterbacks probably will begin to earn roughly $65 million. What if that's what Purdy asks for while the 49ers offer him $55 million? Will the 49ers threaten to force him to play out the final year of his rookie deal if he doesn't meet them at their number?

Stay tuned.

