Will the 49ers Re-Sign Dre Greenlaw this Offseason?
The 49ers have a tough decision to make.
Should they re-sign outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw this offseason? He'll be a 28-year-old free agent coming off an achilles tear. Is he still a good player? And how much is he worth at this point in his career?
Greenlaw never was the best player on the 49ers' defense, but he was their heart and soul. No one played faster or hit harder than he did. Without him this season, the 49ers defense seems soft, particularly against the run.
The 49ers recently opened Greenlaw's practice window, and there's a good chance they'll activate him from the Injured Reserve List next week for their Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. Which means Greenlaw could play the final four games of the season.
It's unreasonable to expect Greenlaw to immediately return to his peak form -- he hasn't played football in almost a year. Look at how rusty Christian McCaffrey was after returning from a six-month layoff. And McCaffrey didn't tear his Achilles. Greenlaw did.
If Greenlaw shows glimpses of the player he used to be, if the 49ers feel he can potentially bounce back and be an impact player again, they should give him a one-year prove-it deal this offseason. And then if he plays well next season, they can give him a multi-year extension in 2026. But they shouldn't give him that multi-year extension this offseason. Doing so would be an emotional decision, and the 49ers need to stop making those.