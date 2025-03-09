All 49ers

Will the 49ers Sign Colts Safety Julian Blackmon?

The past three seasons, Blackmon's defensive coordinator was Gus Bradley who now is the 49ers assistant head coach.

Grant Cohn

Nov 12, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) reacts after a play against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter during an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The 49ers probably will lose Talanoa Hufanga when free agency starts this week.

Hufanga is a former All Pro who has battled injuries the past two seasons but still is merely 25. Some team will give him a lucrative two- or three-year contract, and that team probably won't be the 49ers. They simply don't have much cash to spend this offseason because most of their money is earmarked for Brock Purdy's extension.

Which brings us to Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon. He also will be a free agent this week, and he should be cheaper than Hufanga because he hasn't been a Pro Bowler or an All Pro.

The past three seasons, Blackmon's defensive coordinator was Gus Bradley who now is the 49ers assistant head coach, so there's a connection. Blackmon has a similar skill set as Jimmie Ward who was extremely successful on the 49ers under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

"Blackmon is at his best when he can be a true free safety and roam the middle of the field," writes The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher. "But the fact that he can come down and play in the box will make him a fit on almost any defense. He's a willing tackler and has racked up more than 85 tackles in back-to-back seasons. However, his coverage ability is what makes him such an intriguing target in free agency.

"At only 26, Blackmon already has a strong resume and has a bunch of experience playing in multiple defenses. Expect Jevon Holland, Tre’Von Moehrig, and Justin Reid to get big money at the safety position. But don’t be surprised if Blackmon ends up being the best value."

The 49ers are searching for value this year in free agency. Don't be surprised if Blackmon is their only "big" signing."

