49ers Safety Talanoa Hufanga Projected to Sign for 2-Years, $25 Million
Talanoa Hufanga most likely has priced himself out of Santa Clara.
The 49ers starting strong safety the past three seasons will be a free agent in a few days, and Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano project him to receive a two-year, $25 million contract offer, which is likely more than the 49ers would be willing to pay him.
"Hufanga established himself as one of the best safeties in the league during his breakout 2022 season, but he’s dealt with injuries the past two seasons," writes SI.
"He might be the odd man out in San Francisco’s secondary after the team paid cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and used a ’23 third-round pick on safety Ji’Ayir Brown. The team could also pay cornerback Charvarius Ward instead of the hard-hitting Hufanga."
I think it's highly unlikely the 49ers will pay Hufanga or Ward. Expect both of them to leave when free agency starts.
The 49ers simply don't have much cash to spend this offseason after dolling more than $334 million on players in 2024 and recently purchasing a controlling stake in a Scottish soccer team called Rangers FC.
That's why the 49ers just traded Deebo Samuel and could trade Brandon Aiyuk as well in the next few weeks. They're trying to save cash, and not so they can re-sign Hufanga.
If anything, they're trying to save cash so they can extend Brock Purdy's contract. But even that's no guarantee according to John Lynch.
Look for the 49ers to draft a safety to compete with Ji'Ayir Brown to be Hufanga's replacement.