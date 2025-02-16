Will the 49ers Sign Joey Bosa if the Chargers Release him?
It seems like Joey Bosa will be available this offseason.
The Washington Post's Jason La Canfora recently predicted that the Chargers will "move on" from Bosa this offseason, and his mother recently posted a picture on Instagram of Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa both wearing 49ers jerseys.
We know that Joey and Nick want to play together at some point in their careers -- they've said as much. And we know their mother wants them to play together on the 49ers. Does that mean the 49ers want Joey?
Hopefully not.
Joey Bosa has gotten worse every season since 2021, he'll turn 30 in July and he hasn't recorded more than 6.5 sacks in a season in three years. He's an older, slower, worse version of Nick, which is not what the 49ers need.
The 49ers need a defensive end who's younger, faster and cheaper than the Bosas, which means they need to draft one, preferably this year at some point in the first few rounds. They could take George edge rusher Mykel Williams in Round 1 or Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruau in Round 2. Both of them are more explosive than Joey Bosa at this stage of his career.
Meanwhile, Nick Bosa has declined each of the past two seasons and will turn 28 in October. And he's one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. So the 49ers probably should consider trading him next year.
Time to get out of the Bosa business.