Joey Bosa’s mom hypes Chargers star possibly joining Nick Bosa on 49ers
The apparent obviousness of the Los Angeles Chargers moving on from Joey Bosa this offseason has led to endless speculation about his possibly joining the San Francisco 49ers and brother Nick Bosa.
So much so that even Cheryl Bosa has weighed in on the topic, hyping an edited image that shows the brothers together on the 49ers.
A Bosa tandem on the 49ers could end up happening either via the Chargers cutting Joey or outright trading him. One trade idea with the 49ers has already surfaced.
The problem with a trade, though, is Bosa’s massive contract, which makes it obvious that the Chargers could move on, letting him slip to free agency without a trade and on a much more affordable new deal.
RELATED: Insider drops critical update on key Chargers free agent
Either way, the Chargers save roughly $25 million if they move on and that’s money on top of roughly $65 million in free cap space that they could shift to re-signing Khalil Mack.
For Bosa, either via trade or open market, landing on a contender would likely be ideal as he gets ready to turn 30 in July. He’s already admitted that he only has so many seasons left.
And while he took a while to get healthy and going in 2024, he was largely effective once in gear. Sticking on the West Coast and joining his brother? It’s not hard to see why that might have some appeal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers keep coming up in Myles Garrett trade speculation
Chargers could emerge as realistic trade spot for superstar RB
Chargers declared top landing spot for 2025 NFL draft's top 10 prospect
Los Angeles Chargers’ ‘overlooked’ defender a threat to join AFC contenders
Los Angeles Chargers free agent who probably won’t be back makes top 10 list