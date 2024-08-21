Will the 49ers Start Fining Brandon Aiyuk if He Doesn't Practice?
So far this offseason, Brandon Aiyuk has avoided close to $1 million in fines by "holding in" as opposed to holding out.
Holding in means he shows up to the facility every day and goes to meetings, but doesn't practice. And the official reason he doesn't practice is his neck and back is sore. The unofficial reason is he's putting pressure on the 49ers to give him the contract extension he wants.
It appears holding in has been effective for Aiyuk considering the 49ers reportedly upped their offer to him last week. But he still hasn't accepted it. Apparently, he wants significant alterations to the final year of the deal.
At a certain point, the 49ers either have to give Aiyuk what he wants, trade him to the Steelers or threaten to fine him if he doesn't practice. Because technically he's still under contract for another year. And technically, teams are allowed to fine players $50,000 per day if they refuse to practice.
The 49ers haven't fined Aiyuk yet because they're negotiating a contract extension with him and don't want to make things more contentious than they already are. But if negotiations break down and the 49ers decide to make Aiyuk play on the fifth and final year of his deal, it makes sense that they would insist that he starts practicing soon or face fines and possibly a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.
The 49ers practice this afternoon. Let's see if Aiyuk is there. Yesterday, he was not. The three previous practices he observed from the sideline.