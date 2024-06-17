Will the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Commanders for Terry McLaurin?
Contract negotiations between the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk reportedly have stalled, and the disgruntled wide receiver recently told Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels that the 49ers "don't want him back."
If that's true, the 49ers most likely will trade Aiyuk before the season begins, and CBS's Cody Benjamin thinks there's a strong possibility the 49ers could trade Aiyuk to the Washington Commanders.
"Is it a coincidence Aiyuk vented about his contract holdup to new Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels?" writes Benjamin. "No, because the two were once teammates at Arizona State. Now how about a reunion? Terry McLaurin is already well-paid as the No. 1 for Washington, but new coach Dan Quinn has prioritized veteran depth this offseason, and there are other San Francisco ties in D.C., where ex-49ers staffers, including Commies general manager Adam Peters, now reside."
If the 49ers were to trade Aiyuk to the Commanders, how about they trade him for McLaurin?
McLaurin would be right in the 49ers' price range. He'll turn 29 in September, he's signed through 2025, and his base salary for each of the next two years would be roughly $15 million. And he's an excellent wide receiver. He's had more than 75 catches and more than 1,000 receiving yards four seasons in a row despite playing with some terrible quarterbacks.
Aiyuk would appeal to the Commanders because their new general manager, Adam Peters, was involved with drafting Aiyuk in 2020 and knows him extremely well. Plus, Aiyuk is three years younger than McLaurin and already has a rapport with Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels because they played together at Arizona State and remain close friends.
This seems like a deal that could make both teams happy.