Skip to main content

Will the 49ers win Over or Under 10 Games in 2022?

Can the 49ers exceed their 2021 win total? Or will they regress to less than 10 wins in 2022?

The 49ers schedule for the 2022 season has been out for over a week now.

And like clockwork, predictions for the 49ers win/loss record are being flown out there. It is only natural considering the schedule gives a tease into the future for the season. San Francisco is expected to be playoff contenders once again this season even with a new starting quarterback in Trey Lance. No doubt that they’ll be a fierce outing for any team in the league.

That is why DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under of wins for the 49ers at 10. Setting the number at 10 is extremely high. Only four other teams have a higher over/under set for them this season. The 49ers won, just barely, 10 games last season, and considering how identical their roster is this season it is likely they are around there again.

So will the 49ers win over or under 10 games in 2022?

It’s definitely a tough one, but I would side with the over. As of right now, I feel fairly confident the 49ers can get to 11 wins. Even with their concerns at offensive line and Trey Lance being a mystery, I still like their chances of being a great team. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, their strength of schedule is extremely difficult. But that isn’t something anyone should read into at all. Things change as the season progresses. Teams sustain injuries to key players, regress or plateau. Nothing is really notable from the strength of schedule as it always changes.

Besides, the 49ers are certainly going to have a top-five defense yet again. Even the most explosive offenses that they’ll face this upcoming season will struggle. Plus, there isn’t really an immensely difficult stretch the 49ers face this season. 2022 feels like their most balanced season for both tough and easy opponents.

All that is yet to be seen and what they need to be solid is their offensive line. And hopefully Kyle Shanahan doesn’t have the yips with his in-rhythm play calling like he did the first-half of last season. If those can be settled nicely, the 49ers will be in fantastic shape to be able to optimally support Lance and his development as the season goes on.

Personally, I think the 49ers tally 10 wins again this season with a playoff berth. But for this topic, I’d lean more confidently that they can get one more win than one less. 

What say you?

My Post - 2022-05-20T131654.691
News

A Former NFL Player's Assessment of Ty Davis-Price

By Grant Cohn23 hours ago
My Post - 2022-05-20T124717.297
News

PFF Gives the 49ers Offseason a C-Plus

By Grant Cohn23 hours ago
USATSI_16885273
News

What Will Trey Sermon’s Role for the 49ers Look Like in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 20, 2022
My Post - 2022-05-19T152547.951
News

A Former NFL Player's Assessment of Danny Gray

By Grant CohnMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17251507
News

Who is Primed to be the Starting Strong Safety for the 49ers?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 19, 2022
USATSI_16999406
News

Which Rookie Will Make the Greatest Impact for the 49ers in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 18, 2022
My Post - 2022-05-18T135741.214
News

Will the 49ers Cut Trey Sermon?

By Grant CohnMay 18, 2022
USATSI_17591640
News

Where do the 49ers Stand Within the NFC?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 17, 2022