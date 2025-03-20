The Worst Move the 49ers have Made this Offseason
In an offseason full of questionable, head-scratching moves, it's not easy to pick the worst one the 49ers have made.
Releasing Kyle Juszczyk, taking on a dead-cap hit of more than $3 million to do so, then re-signing him four days later to essentially the same contract he had before and trading away budding running back Jordan Mason just to be able to afford their old fullback was mystifying.
Low-balling Dre Greenlaw only to desperately try to match the Denver Broncos' three-year, $35 million offer at the last minute only to get rejected by Greenlaw also was bad. In fact, it was downright embarrassing.
Releasing Leonard Floyd, who played 17 games and recorded 8.5 sacks last season, so they could try to sign Joey Bosa, who played 14 games and recorded just 5 sacks in 2024, only to get outbid by the Bills, was strange, to say the least.
But their move has to be the Luke Farrell signing.
Farrell is a blocking tight end. He has 36 catches and zero touchdowns in the four-year NFL career. And yet, the 49ers gave him a three-year, $20.25 million contract essentially to replace Charlie Woerner, who was their blocking tight end from 2023 to 2024.
Woerner is a good blocker. And in 2024, he signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Even that was a stretch at $4 million per season. Paying nearly $7 million per season for the same skill set is absurd.
