Would the 49ers Consider Moving Dominick Puni to Offensive Tackle?
Hands down, the 49ers' best rookie this season has been Dominick Puni.
They took him in Round 3 and he wasn't supposed to start right away. But in training camp, both Jon Feliciano and Spencer Burford got injured, which created an opening at right guard, a position Puni never had played before. Now, he's one of the best right guards in the league.
This week, 49ers offensive line coach Christ Foerster was asked if Puni is talented enough to switch positions again and move to offensive tackle.
“Puni is outstanding," Foerster said. "He's doing a really good job at guard. I think he has a twitch that we saw some on tape in college and then has done better in the NFL with it. He's a guy that, and we haven't repped him out there yet, but he would be a get-us-out-of-a-game-at-tackle guy if we had to because he does have the experience at it, could do it. I do think his overall, really range, sometimes range gets a guy to tackle. You can't get out to the wider guys because of how you're built and how you’re framed that way. That's why I think you move to guard for him, I saw that as that's a better spot for him than tackle. Although he could in a pinch play. In a pitch, he can play all five. He snapped the ball as well. I can't remember which one, when we were down to only two guys or three, he would have to go in the game and snap the ball to get us out of it and have him out there taking snaps before practice.”
So Puni doesn't quite have the range to block speed rushers screaming around the edge. Fair enough. But if he can snap the football, why not give him a chance to play center, which is a much more valuable position than guard?
Just a thought.