The 5 Greatest Strengths of the 49ers Heading Into 2026

The first game of the 2026 regular season is within a day of kicking off for the San Francisco 49ers.

They'll look to begin their campaign to return to the playoffs after a miraculous 2025 season. It won't be easy, but it's attainable. Let's take a look at what their greatest strengths are heading into 2026 to accomplish that goal.

Quarterback

Without question, the 49ers have the best quarterback room in the NFL. No other team can lose its starter for some games and still be in a comfortable position like the 49ers.

Brock Purdy is a solid player who runs the 49ers' offense better than anyone since Kyle Shanahan took over. He consistently optimizes the talent around him.

But if he's lost for numerous games again, or (knock on wood) he's lost for the year, they'll be fine with Mac Jones. The drop off isn't that significant to ruin the 49ers' season.

It's no wonder the 49ers didn't trade Jones. Retaining him keeps their playoff hopes alive and allows them to keep playing meaningful games.

Offensive weapons

Part of why it's always tough to call Purdy a top-10 quarterback is that he's almost always surrounded by magnificent players. This year isn't any different.

The 49ers have a handful of weapons with Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and even rookie De'Zhaun Stribling, if the preseason translates.

Yes, one is an unproven rookie, and the rest of them are aging players, but as of now, they are still being touted as great talents, so it's a strength of the 49ers until it's proven not to be.

Kyle Shanahan

It's unlikely any head coach could salvage the 49ers' situation from last season any better than Shanahan. He should've been the Coach of the Year as a result.

All last season did was prove how valuable Shanahan is and that he's the real MVP of the 49ers. So long as they have him, they'll always be a threat.

Linebacker

With Dre Greenlaw back, the 49ers have a strong linebacker room once again. It was always the case with Greenlaw tagging alongside Fred Warner.

Of course, Greenlaw's health will be crucial to keep this strength maintained, but the 49ers have some quality behind him should he miss time.

Rookie Jaden Dugger looks like a physical freak who can develop into a sweet player. Garrett Wallow and Tatum Bethune are also decent players who can fill in.

At its peak, the linebacker position can be one of the best strengths on the 49ers with Greenlaw active.

Mindset

When the Seahawks bounced the 49ers in the playoffs, they took on a weak mentality. Trent Williams and Deommodore Lenoir, who are leaders on the team, didn't care that they lost because they viewed it as playing with house money.

That was incredibly weak of them. They could acknowledge that, but still be annoyed at losing, especially in that way. I thought it could lead the 49ers to become arrogant.

Once they were healthy and retooled, they'd start to overlook their opponents, as they did in 2024. However, that doesn't appear to be the case this year.

Everyone seems to be about their business and fully locked in, treating every game seriously and, most importantly, one at a time. Their mindset is composed and motivated, which makes them dangerous.