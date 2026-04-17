25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the 49ers Ranked by Round and Impact
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The San Francisco 49ers will have a big board of their top players in the 2026 NFL draft. Who are the top 25 players that the team should hope to draft in the first two rounds?
Best Round 1 Options for San Francisco 49ers
1. Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama
Proctor could start at guard and eventually swing to tackle.
2. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
A day one starter at safety would be hard to pass.
3. TJ Parker, Edge, Clemson
The best edge rusher with a chance to fall.
4. Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana
Cooper rounds out the top four and is one of the four most likely to be taken before pick 27 on the list.
5. Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF
Lawrence may be the most realistic option at edge at pick 27.
6. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
Concepcion may be the best option at receiver that falls to pick 27.
7. Chase Bistontis, LG, Texas A&M
If the 49ers want to plug-and-play a starter left guard, they should look at Bisontis.
8. Max Iheanachor, RT, Arizona State
This is a high upside swing, but would bring minimal year one impact.
9. Keylan Rutledge, RG, Georgia Tech
Rutledge may be the nastiest player in the draft.
10. Emmanuel Pregnon, LG, Oregon
Pregnon has the highest floor and lowest ceiling of the top three guard options.
11. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Boston could be the best player available, but profiles as a replacement to Mike Evans, not a year one contributor.
12. Caleb Lomu, LT, Utah
Lomu brings a lot of risk in round one.
13. Blake Miller, RT, Clemson
Miller is a luxury pick and may not be a great fit.
Round 2 Options for San Francisco 49ers
14. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
The 49ers hope that Thomas falls.
15. Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M
Howell in round 1 is too rich.
16. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois
There are a lot of potential edge rusher options at pick 58.
17. AJ Haulcy, S, LSU
Haulcy is the best option for safety in round 2.
18. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Bernard is the best fit at wide receiver in round 2.
19. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State
Another athletic edge rusher option.
20. Dererick Moore, Edge, Michigan
Moore is inconsistent, but would fit in round 2.
21. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
Is Stowers lack of blocking worth it?
22. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
Dunker played right tackle but could slot into left guard.
23. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Williams could start in the slot right away.
24. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
He draws Deebo Samuel comparisons, but is coming off an ACL tear.
25. Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
The 49ers brought in Brazzell for a pre-draft visit.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley