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25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the 49ers Ranked by Round and Impact

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Parker Hurley|
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The San Francisco 49ers will have a big board of their top players in the 2026 NFL draft. Who are the top 25 players that the team should hope to draft in the first two rounds?

Best Round 1 Options for San Francisco 49ers 

1. Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

Proctor could start at guard and eventually swing to tackle.

2. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo 

A day one starter at safety would be hard to pass. 

3. TJ Parker, Edge, Clemson

The best edge rusher with a chance to fall.

4. Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana 

Cooper rounds out the top four and is one of the four most likely to be taken before pick 27 on the list. 

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5. Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

Lawrence may be the most realistic option at edge at pick 27. 

6. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M 

Concepcion may be the best option at receiver that falls to pick 27. 

7. Chase Bistontis, LG, Texas A&M

If the 49ers want to plug-and-play a starter left guard, they should look at Bisontis.

8. Max Iheanachor, RT, Arizona State

This is a high upside swing, but would bring minimal year one impact.

9. Keylan Rutledge, RG, Georgia Tech

Rutledge may be the nastiest player in the draft.

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10. Emmanuel Pregnon, LG, Oregon

Pregnon has the highest floor and lowest ceiling of the top three guard options. 

11. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston could be the best player available, but profiles as a replacement to Mike Evans, not a year one contributor. 

12. Caleb Lomu, LT, Utah

Lomu brings a lot of risk in round one

13. Blake Miller, RT, Clemson 

Miller is a luxury pick and may not be a great fit. 

Round 2 Options for San Francisco 49ers

14. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

The 49ers hope that Thomas falls

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15. Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Howell in round 1 is too rich.

16. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois 

There are a lot of potential edge rusher options at pick 58. 

17. AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

Haulcy is the best option for safety in round 2.

18. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Bernard is the best fit at wide receiver in round 2. 

19. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Another athletic edge rusher option. 

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20. Dererick Moore, Edge, Michigan

Moore is inconsistent, but would fit in round 2. 

21. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt 

Is Stowers lack of blocking worth it?

22. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

Dunker played right tackle but could slot into left guard. 

23. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson 

Williams could start in the slot right away. 

24. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

He draws Deebo Samuel comparisons, but is coming off an ACL tear. 

25. Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee 

The 49ers brought in Brazzell for a pre-draft visit.

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Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

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