49ers Think They Already have Trent Williams' Successor on the Roster
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The San Francisco 49ers believe they have a future NFL starter in fifth-round rookie tackle Enrique Cruz. Offensive line coach Chris Foerster believes Cruz has starting talent and a chance to develop into a starter down the road.
The San Francisco 49ers future left tackle might be on the roster
Foerster is not wrong when he points to traits that Cruz has that most players do not. Cruz ran a 4.94-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Being over 300 pounds and running under five seconds in the 40-yard dash is rare. Players with that combination of size and athleticism often get pushed up draft boards because those physical tools are difficult to find.
That is what makes Cruz falling to the fifth round so interesting. The fact that he made it that far despite those traits likely speaks to how much development NFL teams believe he still needs. The physical ability is obvious, but there is a difference between having starter traits and being ready to start.
The good news for Cruz is that the 49ers should not need him to play anytime soon. Trent Williams is signed for the next two seasons and has said he plans to play through them. The team also has Vederian Lowe on the roster, so even if Williams misses time, Cruz is unlikely to be the first option.
That gives the 49ers time to be patient. The best thing for Cruz might be spending the next two seasons developing before getting a chance to compete for a larger role in 2028 if Williams decides to retire.
The 49ers have followed a similar path before. Colton McKivitz was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, just 26 picks earlier than Cruz. McKivitz did not step into a major role right away. Instead, the team allowed him time to develop, and he made just five starts during his first three seasons.
Since then, McKivitz has not missed a start over the past three seasons and has become one of the more reliable players on the offensive line. He is proof that the 49ers are willing to take a long-term approach with developmental offensive linemen.
That does not mean Cruz will follow the same path, but the blueprint is there.
For now, the most important thing for Cruz might be having time. The 49ers appear willing to give him that opportunity, and if everything develops as planned, they may already have their future left tackle on the roster.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley