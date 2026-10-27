49ers Acquiring DeForest Buckner Corrects a Past Mistake

He's back.

DeForest Buckner is returning to the San Francisco 49ers after they traded a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Earlier today, the Seattle Seahawks acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Colts. The 49ers needed to respond to Seattle's move by going after Buckner.

Sure enough, they make it happen and instantly bolster their defensive line. This was a no-brainer trade for the 49ers to execute.

It's more than just matching the Seahawks' trade for Nelson, which is obviously great. But the 49ers were desperate for a premier player on the defensive line.

With Nick Bosa struggling to stay healthy this season, the 49ers' pass rush has looked like it's 2025 version. It's been nearly nonexistent.

They caught fire in Weeks 5 and 6, thanks to an amazing collective effort, but it isn't a sustainable formula. Having an elite player who can dominate and draw attention was the missing piece in their defense.

That is why the 49ers needed Bosa back so badly. However, they couldn't solely rely on Bosa returning. Odds are he will miss time again with another injury whenever his calf is fine.

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

With Buckner, the 49ers get a player who will be significantly impactful against the run and as a pass rusher. Buckner has tallied 21 run stops, four sacks, and 17 pressures this season.

His presence will dramatically help Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton, and Romello Height. And if Bosa returns and somehow stays healthy, the 49ers' defense goes from great to overpowered.

All the defense was missing was a monstrous defensive lineman. It didn't matter if it was Maxx Crosby, Khalil Mack, or whoever. They just needed an addition to make their pass rush lethal.

That said, Buckner was the right player for the 49ers to trade for over Crosby and Mack. He's been one of, if not the best, defensive tackles in the NFL in 2026.

He's been one of the best since 2019, which is what led the Colts to acquire him from the 49ers in the first place. Now that he's back, it feels like the 49ers are correcting a past mistake.

Buckner probably should've never been traded in the first place, even though there was sound logic behind it. He had been through tough times with the 49ers before they finally broke through in 2019.

Since that season, the 49ers have been Super Bowl contenders every season. Buckner deserves credit for getting the ball rolling for the 49ers.

And now, he's back where it all started, with the hope of finally helping the 49ers win their sixth Super Bowl.

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