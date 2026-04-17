3 Excellent Safeties the 49ers Should Consider in the Draft

One of the top positions the 49ers should target in the NFL draft next week is safety.

They cannot go into 2026 with Ji’Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha, and Marques Sigle as their top players at the position. None are capable starters.

Mustapha might be the only one despite having a down 2025 season. And maybe Sigle can too if he can finally step it up when he’s targeted in pass coverage.

But the 49ers can’t place all of their chips on them. They should strongly consider drafting a safety, and it starts with one of these three excellent prospects.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is there for the 49ers at No. 27, they need to pull the trigger on him. He’s their long-term answer at safety.

McNeil-Warren is a force in run support. He makes his presence known in that aspect, but he can also be a traditional coverage safety. He has the range to be all over the field.

That’s exactly the type of safety the 49ers need. A player who can be the eraser and make the opposition think twice about throwing to where he is roaming.

His physique is also imposing at 6’3, over 200 pounds, which is why he tends to get compared to Nick Emmanwori. It’s an unfair comparison, as McNeil-Warren is his own player.

He would be a sound first-round selection. But the 49ers have to be a bit patient with him in his development, as he needs to improve on allowing some big plays against the run and pass.

Bud Clark

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) breaks up the pass to Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

If a safety with the 27th pick is too rich for the 49ers, then they should turn their attention to TCU’s Bud Clark. He’s more of a pure coverage safety.

It’s mostly what the 49ers need right now. None of their current safeties is adequate in coverage. Clark can step right in and be their best safety in pass coverage.

He’s a very fluid player when he’s guarding a receiver and has the speed to cover ground. Clark might be available for the 49ers in the second round, but it could get sketchy if they wait too long.

Jakobe Thomas

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) reacts against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

I’d imagine Miami’s Jakobe Thomas is catching the eyes of the 49ers if they scouted him. He is aggression personified, which is what the 49ers want to inject into their defense.

Thomas plays well as a high safety in coverage, so he checks that box. But he also rushes down from his spot like a meteor crashing into the earth.

Running backs and underneath receivers will have to be wary of Thomas. He’s looking to hit, so he’s kind of like the safety version of Dre Greenlaw. The Niners will love that.

Drafting him in the second round is probably too rich, so the 49ers will have to have their fingers crossed that they can get him with one of their four fourth-round picks.

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