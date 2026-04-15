Why the 49ers Should Avoid Drafting a Receiver on Day 3

Drafting a wide receiver seems all but guaranteed by the San Francisco 49ers next week.

While they did address the position nicely this offseason with Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, those signings are more of a band-aid for the upcoming season. There isn’t a long-term vision with them.

Beyond 2026, the receiver position doesn’t instill much confidence. Ricky Pearsall is the only noteworthy one, but he’s always injured. Drafting a receiver should be the expectation.

That’s why plenty of mock drafts have the 49ers taking one with the 27th pick. If a receiver is what the 49ers hone in on, it must be done before Day 3 of the draft and not on it. Here is why.

A Day 3 receiver is pointless

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The only picks the 49ers have on Day 3 are four fourth-round picks. That will be their last chance to draft a receiver if they pass on one in the first and second rounds.

But those picks shouldn’t be viewed as an opportunity to take a receiver. What’s the point of the 49ers spending a fourth-round pick on a wide receiver?

That player is most likely going to be a project, as always. This year's wide receiver class isn't deep either. Even some of the "top" prospects, like Makai Lemon, aren't too great.

The 49ers already have two projects on their roster with Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins. Adding another would be redundant and an utter waste of draft capital.

San Francisco would be better off choosing the next best offensive lineman, defensive lineman, or even going with a running back. Those are all better picks to make than a receiver.

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) reacts after making a catch for a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

If the 49ers want to go with a wideout, it has to be made in the first round or the second round. Anything after that doesn’t make any sense at all. It’ll just be another depth addition that never plays.

Now, I know the 49ers once upon a time drafted Jauan Jennings in the seventh round. He was a stud for the 49ers, given his draft status. No one could’ve foreseen him having that impact.

But Jennings is an outlier. Day 3 receivers, especially the ones the 49ers draft, never play a big role. Cowing had the best runway for it, but injuries have plagued him since the beginning.

Watkins did for a moment last year in training camp until, like Cowing, injuries derailed him. Having two young receivers who are projects is more than enough for the Niners.

They will benefit more from taking almost any other position than a wide receiver on Day 3 with their fourth-round picks. It’s either take one early for a receiver that will actually help, or don’t take one at all.

A boom-or-bust approach.

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