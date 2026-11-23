The San Francisco 49ers are getting strong play out of Brock Purdy in 2026. This could end up being the best year of his career, and it is his best chance at winning MVP since the 2023 season. In what areas has Purdy taken the steps to becoming a star quarterback?

3 Areas Where San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy Is Improving

Brock Purdy is Better Against the Blitz

Purdy is stellar when blitzed in 2026. This year, teams blitz the 49ers 35% of the time, per PFF. Purdy has 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is averaging 10.8 yards per attempt and has a 72.5% completion rate. Last year, he was blitzed less at 26.6%. However, he had seven touchdowns to six interceptions. His completion rate was 62.6% and his yards per attempt are down to 7.6.

Purdy averaged 9.7 yards per attempt and had a 66.7% completion rate against the blitz in 2023, when he was at his best. This is the best we have seen from Purdy against the blitz.

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Brock Purdy is Bettter When Holding the Ball

Purdy has always held onto the ball in the pocket. However, it has typically led to as many bad plays as good plays when he does. Now, it is almost all good.

Purdy has a 66.7% completion rate with a 6% big time throw rate and 2.8% turnover worthy throw rate when holding the ball for 2.5 seconds or more. His passer rating is 107. Last year his completion rate was 60.2%, big time throws were down to 4.6% and his turnover worthy throws were up to 4.7%. His passer rating was 81.4.

In 2023, he completion rate was 65.7%. The big time throws were higher in 2023 than 2026, but the turnover worthy throws were higher than 2026. His passer rating was exactly the same.

Brock Purdy is Adding More With His Legs

Purdy is extending more with his legs than ever before. He has 5.4 rushes for 22.2 yards per game on the ground. Both are career highs. His 222 yards are 100 away from beating his career high. This is something he did not bring in 2023, when he had just 144 yards.

So, he is at his best against the blitz, he brings more on the ground and when he holds the ball, he is not turning the ball over as much as he ever has. This is an improved Purdy.