The 49ers have Three Extremely Tough Matchups Looming After the Bye

The second half of the season begins this week for the San Francisco 49ers when they host the Las Vegas Raiders. Winning that game shouldn't be that difficult for them.

In fact, it's one of the easiest games left on their schedule. The real test and challenge arrive after them. Let's dive into the three toughest matchups for the 49ers after the Bye.

Minnesota Vikings

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings were the fakest undefeated team in the NFL in recent memory. Their offense is pitiful. Justin Jefferson is barely a threat because of how awful Kyler Murray is.

However, their defense is insane. They're the reason the Vikings started the season 6-0. The 49ers are all too familiar with the Vikings' defense led by Brian Flores.

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy always struggle against him. I doubt Week 11 in Mexico City will be the game where they finally have the last laugh.

I think the 49ers will lose this game unless Murray becomes a turnover machine. Thankfully, the 49ers are battle-tested after playing two of the tougher defenses, the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) protects the ball against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone is going to be down on the Seattle Seahawks after they suffered a brutal loss to the Chicago Bears, but they're still a really good team. The Bears aren't slouches.

It's not like they lost to a weak team. Seattle is still a matchup nightmare for the 49ers because of their defense. The 49ers' offense struggled to move the ball against them for the majority of the game.

If it weren't for a plethora of turnovers caused by the defense, they probably wouldn't have won in Week 5. I'd say it's unlikely the 49ers' defense can replicate that performance.

The 49ers' offense will need to be better if they want the game to go a lot more smoothly in the second matchup. In any case, it's a divisional matchup between two strong teams. That'll always be a tough game.

Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls out a play at the line of scrimmage against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last tough matchup the 49ers will face in the regular season will be when they fly to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

I know the Chiefs haven't looked as fierce in recent weeks, but the reality is they own the 49ers. It doesn't matter what shape the Chiefs are in.

They will always be a tough outing for the 49ers because of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Steve Spagnuolo. Shanahan and Purdy can't crack the code against them.

And while the Chiefs aren't as great as they were in the past, they are still a pretty solid team. Not to mention that when the 49ers play them, it will most likely be freezing at Arrowhead.

This can easily be a tight game the 49ers drop. I'd love to say I think they won't have too tough a time, but a cold December game and their track record against the Chiefs say otherwise.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) at @JS3sanchezz and on his YouTube channel to interact with him about the 49ers and more.