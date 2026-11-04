The 49ers have Three Extremely Tough Matchups Looming After the Bye
In this story:
The second half of the season begins this week for the San Francisco 49ers when they host the Las Vegas Raiders. Winning that game shouldn't be that difficult for them.
In fact, it's one of the easiest games left on their schedule. The real test and challenge arrive after them. Let's dive into the three toughest matchups for the 49ers after the Bye.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings were the fakest undefeated team in the NFL in recent memory. Their offense is pitiful. Justin Jefferson is barely a threat because of how awful Kyler Murray is.
However, their defense is insane. They're the reason the Vikings started the season 6-0. The 49ers are all too familiar with the Vikings' defense led by Brian Flores.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy always struggle against him. I doubt Week 11 in Mexico City will be the game where they finally have the last laugh.
I think the 49ers will lose this game unless Murray becomes a turnover machine. Thankfully, the 49ers are battle-tested after playing two of the tougher defenses, the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Everyone is going to be down on the Seattle Seahawks after they suffered a brutal loss to the Chicago Bears, but they're still a really good team. The Bears aren't slouches.
It's not like they lost to a weak team. Seattle is still a matchup nightmare for the 49ers because of their defense. The 49ers' offense struggled to move the ball against them for the majority of the game.
If it weren't for a plethora of turnovers caused by the defense, they probably wouldn't have won in Week 5. I'd say it's unlikely the 49ers' defense can replicate that performance.
The 49ers' offense will need to be better if they want the game to go a lot more smoothly in the second matchup. In any case, it's a divisional matchup between two strong teams. That'll always be a tough game.
Kansas City Chiefs
The last tough matchup the 49ers will face in the regular season will be when they fly to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
I know the Chiefs haven't looked as fierce in recent weeks, but the reality is they own the 49ers. It doesn't matter what shape the Chiefs are in.
They will always be a tough outing for the 49ers because of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Steve Spagnuolo. Shanahan and Purdy can't crack the code against them.
And while the Chiefs aren't as great as they were in the past, they are still a pretty solid team. Not to mention that when the 49ers play them, it will most likely be freezing at Arrowhead.
This can easily be a tight game the 49ers drop. I'd love to say I think they won't have too tough a time, but a cold December game and their track record against the Chiefs say otherwise.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) at @JS3sanchezz and on his YouTube channel to interact with him about the 49ers and more.
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN