The Most Favorable Matchups on the 49ers’ Schedule After the Bye

The San Francisco 49ers’ bye week is over, and the team will now turn its attention to the second half of the season. With Week 9 on the horizon, the 49ers enter the stretch run as the NFC’s No. 1 seed after getting off to a 6-1 start.

Their only setback came against the Atlanta Falcons, when San Francisco had to travel across the country on a short week. Despite that stumble, the 49ers have put themselves in an excellent position.

These are the winnable games on their schedule for the rest of the season.

Week 9: 49ers vs Raiders

The 49ers' first game after the bye is against the Las Vegas Raiders. They should win this one. The Raiders have lost four of their last five.

Week 10: 49ers @ Cowboys

The famed rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys always motivates the San Francisco roster. I like to think Kyle Shanahan always expects victories in this game.

They've won the last four meetings, and their last meeting in Texas specifically was a 23-17 win.

Week 11: 49ers vs Vikings

Though Shanahan is 0-2 against Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, the 49ers have a better roster. This should be a win, but best to exercise with caution as this is a bogey team. As Steve Young says, "dogfights" must be won.

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) makes a throw against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 13: 49ers @ Giants

Although history suggests the 49ers are at risk of suffering a significant injury whenever they play on the MetLife Stadium turf, just look at Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mykel Williams; the 49ers should prevail here. However, this matchup presents a bigger test against a John Harbaugh-led team under new coaching.

Week 15: 49ers @ Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7 and their season is practically already over. A must-win.

Week 17: 49ers vs Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles won't have Jalen Hurts, as he's out for the year and they are 2-6 this season. It seems they are shifting towards securing a favorable draft pick.

Week 18: 49ers @ Cardinals

Despite beating the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams so far, they might not do it again. So, defeating the Arizona Cardinals has to happen.

End record: 13-4

A minimum of 13 wins should be the expectation because it's entirely possible. A few games that looked difficult in preseason are now winnable due to losing records.

The biggest tests are two divisional rivals and the Kansas City Chiefs, the latter of which Shanahan has yet to dethrone Andy Reid in a game.