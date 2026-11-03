The Most Favorable Matchups on the 49ers’ Schedule After the Bye
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The San Francisco 49ers’ bye week is over, and the team will now turn its attention to the second half of the season. With Week 9 on the horizon, the 49ers enter the stretch run as the NFC’s No. 1 seed after getting off to a 6-1 start.
Their only setback came against the Atlanta Falcons, when San Francisco had to travel across the country on a short week. Despite that stumble, the 49ers have put themselves in an excellent position.
These are the winnable games on their schedule for the rest of the season.
Week 9: 49ers vs Raiders
The 49ers' first game after the bye is against the Las Vegas Raiders. They should win this one. The Raiders have lost four of their last five.
Week 10: 49ers @ Cowboys
The famed rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys always motivates the San Francisco roster. I like to think Kyle Shanahan always expects victories in this game.
They've won the last four meetings, and their last meeting in Texas specifically was a 23-17 win.
Week 11: 49ers vs Vikings
Though Shanahan is 0-2 against Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, the 49ers have a better roster. This should be a win, but best to exercise with caution as this is a bogey team. As Steve Young says, "dogfights" must be won.
Week 13: 49ers @ Giants
Although history suggests the 49ers are at risk of suffering a significant injury whenever they play on the MetLife Stadium turf, just look at Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mykel Williams; the 49ers should prevail here. However, this matchup presents a bigger test against a John Harbaugh-led team under new coaching.
Week 15: 49ers @ Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7 and their season is practically already over. A must-win.
Week 17: 49ers vs Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles won't have Jalen Hurts, as he's out for the year and they are 2-6 this season. It seems they are shifting towards securing a favorable draft pick.
Week 18: 49ers @ Cardinals
Despite beating the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams so far, they might not do it again. So, defeating the Arizona Cardinals has to happen.
End record: 13-4
A minimum of 13 wins should be the expectation because it's entirely possible. A few games that looked difficult in preseason are now winnable due to losing records.
The biggest tests are two divisional rivals and the Kansas City Chiefs, the latter of which Shanahan has yet to dethrone Andy Reid in a game.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal