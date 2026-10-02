4 Crucial 49ers are Questionable for Week 4 vs. Broncos

Some good news came from the 49ers' final injury report ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Broncos.

Mike Evans (ribs), Dre Greenlaw (quad), Keion White (hamstring), and Jaden Dugger (shoulder), who was a last-minute addition, carry questionable designations for Week 4.

Evans, Greenlaw, and White missed the first two practices of the week. All signs pointed to them being out against the Broncos, but since they are questionable, they are likely to be active.

However, Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Evans will be a game-time decision. The 49ers haven't confirmed whether Evans is dealing with fractured ribs, but it's very likely he is.

Shanahan was extremely coy about it on Monday when he was asked if Evans suffered a fracture. I think it's safe to say they are, which is why Evans is a game-time decision.

49ers must hold Mike Evans out

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) walks off the field with medical staff against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evans is a true competitor and knows the 49ers need him against Denver's strong defense. But they have to protect the player and keep him out of this contest.

They cannot risk further injury to Evans' ribs in this game, which could cause him to miss more games. Plus, the 49ers face the Seahawks the following week, so they need Evans.

He's needed way more in that matchup than against the Broncos, especially since it's a divisional matchup. That game carries significantly more weight.

It's a no-brainer decision to keep Evans out against the Broncos. Yet I think the 49ers will allow him to suit up and use him as a decoy, at the very least.

As for Trent Williams (stinger), he is good to go. He doesn't carry any injury designation into Week 4, which is tremendous after seeing him get carted off last week.

Having him on hand will be pivotal for the 49ers, as the Broncos have a lethal pass-rushing unit. It would've been a nightmare to handle without Williams.

Rookie edge rusher Romello Height will also be fine to play against Denver. After fracturing his hand less than two weeks ago, he's back on the field. Expect him to have a club on his hand.

Last but not least are the players that the 49ers ruled out. No one listed as inactive is a surprise: Nick Bosa (calf), James Thompson Jr. (ankle), and Mykel Williams (knee).

All eyes will be on Evans come Sunday to see what the 49ers do.

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