5 Matchups that will Decide the 49ers' Week 4 Game Against the Broncos

The 49ers will face their first major challenge of the season this Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos. These five matchups will decide the game.

1. George Kittle vs. Talanoa Hufanga

The only All-Pro player the 49ers have drafted since 2021 is Talanoa Hufanga. Unfortunately for them, they didn't re-sign him. Instead, they thought they could replace him with Ji'Ayir Brown, who's a major downgrade.

In four years in the NFL, Brown has intercepted just 5 passes, including none this year. As opposed to Talanoa Hufanga, who had two interceptions just this past Sunday against the Rams. Hufanga was the difference in that game. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't show him enough respect.

This week, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has to be sure he knows where Hufanga is at all times. Mostly, he'll be parked in the middle of the secondary, right where George Kittle runs most of his routes. Don't force the ball to him between the numbers. Make him run out-breaking routes and throw him the ball near the sideline to avoid Hufanga as much as possible. Be smart.

2. Mike Evans vs. Patrick Surtain II

Mike Evans has multiple broken ribs, according to Kittle, but the 49ers still hope he can play, and he seems determined to suit up. On Thursday, Evans was jogging on a sidefield during practice, which shows his eagerness to play.

Assuming he'll be on the field, expect the Broncos' No. 1 cornerback, Patrick Surtain II, arguably the best cornerback in the league, to shadow Evans on third down and in the red zone. Meaning if Evans lines up in the slot on third down, so will Surtain. And this matchup is a huge advantage to the Broncos, considering Evans is far from 100 percent.

Surtain has 12 career picks in six seasons. If Purdy tests him, Surtain will intercept him, too. The 49ers would smart to use Evans as a decoy, someone who can pull Surtain away from the action while other receivers catch passes.

3. Brandin Cooks vs. Riley Moss

The 49ers just called up Cooks from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Thursday. And considering how many wide receivers currently are injured (Ricky Pearsall, De'Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, Christian Kirk and Evans), there's a high likelihood that Cooks will play against the Broncos.

Someone will need to line up opposite Evans and get open, particularly if Evans is a mere decoy. So far this season, the 49ers haven't trusted Deebo Samuel to get open and catch passes -- they're using him as a gadget player who mostly receives laterals and handoffs. There's also second-year wide receiver Jordan Watkins, but the 49ers don't seem to like his blocking or his work on special teams, which could explain his lack of playing time.

Which brings us back to Cooks. He's a veteran, he knows the system and Shanahan clearly trusts him. Otherwise, they would have left him on the practice squad.

Look for Shanahan to get Cooks matched up against the Broncos' No. 2 cornerback, Riley Moss, who's excitable and aggressive. Expect Cooks to run a double move of some sort -- maybe a stutter-go -- that's designed to get Moss to break toward the line of scrimmage while Cooks blows right past him.

The 49ers will need to score quickly to win this game, and Moss is the most likely defensive back on the Broncos to give up a long catch.

4. Marqis Sigle vs. Jaylen Waddle

The 49ers haven't given up many long catches this season, but they also haven't faced a legitimate deep threat like Waddle yet. And while the 49ers have three good cornerbacks, none of them can run stride for stride with him, which means they will play lots of zone coverage, as usual. As a result, the Broncos will attempt to get Waddle matched up one-on-one against 49ers free safety Marques Sigle, who hasn't been tested much this season. And Broncos quarterback should have more than enough time to throw the ball down the field, considering Nick Bosa won't play and the 49ers' pass rush is not good.

Expect the Broncos to be extremely aggressive in their attempt to isolate the 49ers' safeties.

5. The 49ers defensive line vs. Bo Nix

Nix should have time to throw, but if the 49ers' defensive line simply can keep him in the pocket and force him to play quarterback, they'll win. That's because Nix isn't a good quarterback -- he's a good athlete. He can run, he has a strong arm, and he's dangerous outside the pocket. In the pocket, he can't read a zone defense, he can't figure out how to beat a blitz, and he's inaccurate. Which means the 49ers don't have to sack him to beat him. As long as they keep him in one spot, he'll find a way to lose.