49ers Could Get Harsh Reality Check in Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to an insanely impressive start to their 2026 season. With a 3-0 record and dominating performances every step of the way, they are shooting to the top of the power rankings for many. Unfortunately, some evidence suggests the 49ers will be hit with a dose of reality when they face off with the Denver Broncos.

San Francisco 49ers Face Toughest Test of 2026 Season

The perception of the Broncos is that they have been a bit of a disappointment. While the 49ers have a 48-point differential in the positive, the Broncos have a negative 10-point differential. However, the biggest difference between the Broncos and the 49ers so far this year is the opponents that they have played.

They have both beaten the Los Angeles Rams. Still, the Broncos were more impressive. The Rams clearly looked slow and tired due to the travel choices they made in Week 1. That was their fault, but the Broncos beat a much more rested and impressive-looking Rams team.

Beyond that, the Broncos have played the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are undefeated and look like the same old Chiefs. The Jaguars are 2-0 when not facing the Broncos. They dominated the 3-1 Cleveland Browns and the defending AFC Champion New England Patriots.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver beat the Jaguars, giving them their only loss of the season.

The 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins. The Cardinals did beat the 0-3 Los Angeles Chargers, but they also were blown out by Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks. Miami is 0-3 and has been blown out in every game they have played this season.

These were two teams that were projected to pick in the top five this season. The Broncos have faced AFC contenders.

The Broncos' opponents are 5-1 when not facing Denver, and the 49ers' opponents are 2-4 when not facing the 49ers. The stats might favor the 49ers, but the Broncos are more battle-tested, and perhaps more in midseason mode due to the close games than San Francisco is.

When you add in the injuries, this is going to be a tougher game than many expect. It would not be a surprise if the 49ers slipped up here. On the other side, if the 49ers win this week, it is much easier to look at them as contenders without putting an asterisk beside anything.