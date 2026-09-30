Why the 49ers Should Hold Mike Evans Out Against the Broncos
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Injuries stacked up for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Of all the players who got hurt, it was Mike Evans who was the most concerning.
Evans was having a sweet game before he looked to be grimacing in pain in the second quarter. It turns out he suffered a rib injury, which is why he was clutching his chest at the time.
"It shouldn't be long-term. We’ve got to see how it goes throughout the week," Kyle Shanahan said. "Guys have been in this position before, so we'll see how it goes.”
It's great to hear that Evans didn't suffer a long-term injury. However, Shanahan was extremely coy when asked if Evans suffered a rib fracture.
That means he likely has a fracture, so he'll have to play through it against the Denver Broncos. If it is, the 49ers shouldn't play Evans in that game.
This is now back-to-back weeks he's been hampered by an injury. He went into Week 3 bothered by his hip, and now he has to face a tough Denver defense with his rib out of whack.
It would sting the 49ers to be without Evans against the Broncos. This is the first tough defense they'll see this season.
But they have to think of Evans' longevity. He's not in his prime anymore, where he could play through a bunch of injuries as he did six years ago when he was young.
The 49ers run a significant risk letting him play against the Broncos, in what will likely be a physical game. One shot to the chest from a defender or from the ground is all it could take.
Suddenly, what wasn't a long-term injury becomes one. Is that worth the risk? Maybe if the 49ers mostly use Evans as a decoy. That could work.
But if Evans is out there with the adrenaline pumping, he's going to want the ball. Shanahan will be too tempted to feature him as well.
They have to protect Evans from himself, especially since the 49ers need him against the Seattle Seahawks for the following week.
Letting him heal up and preventing any further reinjury to his ribs so he can be better fit to face the best defense in the NFL is the best course of action.
Hopefully, the 49ers recognize that.
I doubt they will.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN