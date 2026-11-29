The San Francisco 49ers have an important game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. The 49ers could have a three-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams and a four-game lead over the Seahawks with a win. What are some questions on the roster as the 49ers get ready for their pivotal division matchup?

4 Biggest Questions When San Francisco 49ers Face Seattle Seahawks

How does Vederian Lowe look on the Right Side?

Lowe has been in the NFL since 2021 and has 25 starts. However, he has 21 starts and 1,415 snaps on the left side. Meanwhile, he has 276 snaps and four starts on the right side. Lowe handled things in Week 11, but now the Seahawks have a week to prepare to overwhelm him. Does losing one offensive lineman throw off the entire group or can Lowe prove that he is a talented swing tackle?

Who Benefits and Struggles With Mac Jones Playing?

When Jones last started for the 49ers, they had Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson, and Kendrick Bourne as their top three receivers. Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and Keenan Allen look like a bit of an upgrade on paper.

Still, Jones is a different quarterback than Brock Purdy. He will get rid of the ball quicker and will not try to fit the ball into tight windows as much. Who is the big winner here? Or is Mike Evans so good that Jones will become a gunslinger?

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Does Nate Hobbs Get an Active Designation?

The 49ers activated Hobbs from the IR this week. They wanted the cornerback depth to close out the year, but they might not need it right now. Rookie Ephesians Prysock has been getting work as the third outside cornerback in recent weeks. He has played dime snaps and has taken on snaps when Renardo Green or Deommodore Lenoir are hurt. The question is whether they keep letting the rookie grow or if they turn to the more experienced veteran Hobbs.

Does C.J. West work in more?

West had been on the IR since Week 2, but came back in Week 11. However, he only played 19 snaps in his return. Rookie UDFA James Thompson played more than West in his first game back. The team likes West as a run defender, but he struggled before getting hurt this year. Does he look better now that he is healthy, and can he get into the rotation more?