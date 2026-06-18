4 Players Who Can Take the 49ers to a Higher Level

2026 should lead to a fairly successful season for the San Francisco 49ers. There’s no reason they can’t muster 10 wins.

That should be enough to make them a playoff contender and a threatening team. However, there are some players who, if they can step up this year, can take the 49ers to a higher level.

WR Ricky Pearsall

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It’s about time for Ricky Pearsall to step up, and it needs to happen this upcoming season. He needs to finally prove why the 49ers drafted him in the first round.

It’s not his talent that’s the issue. When he’s been healthy, he looks pretty sharp. His health is what fails him, but if he can finally find luck with that, he can elevate the offense.

Being the No. 2 receiver will put him in a better position to succeed with Mike Evans in the fold. He can expose easy matchups with defenses looking at Evans.

Everything is right there for Pearsall to be a baller, health permitting. Doing so will make their passing game a significant threat and easier on Brock Purdy.

S Marques Sigle

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Of all the 49ers safeties, it is Marques Sigle who has the greatest chance of being their best player at the position. Sigle has proven he can be a solid run defender.

But what they need out of him is the ability to cover. He did that well in the Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. If the 49ers can get that version of him and more, it’ll be amazing for their defense.

Sigle’s issue last season was failing to finish plays when he’s being targeted in pass coverage. He’s always in position, but he fails to make a play on the ball. Once he gets that down, he’ll be the 49ers’ best safety.

OL Connor Colby

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Connor Colby (75) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This could be generalized for whoever becomes the starting left guard, but as of now, it’s Connor Colby’s to lose. And if he wins it, the 49ers clearly view him as adequate.

Or maybe just sufficient. For the 49ers’ sake, they better hope Colby is adequate and more. They need their left guard to be solid. He doesn’t need to be elite.

But he does need to be consistent and clean more often than not in run and pass blocking. It was a liability for the 49ers last season, especially against aggressive defenses.

Having the left guard position go from a liability to a solid standing would change a lot for the 49ers. The entire offense will move much more smoothly if Colby or anyone else can do well.

DE Romello Height

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) rushes the line during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There’s some pressure for rookie edge rusher Romello Height to perform well this season. The 49ers don’t have quality options on the edge, which means Height is their best hope.

He won’t contribute on run downs, which is fine. He just needs to be effective when he gets his turn to rush the passer. If he can be that impactful pass rusher, it’ll uplift the defense.

Nick Bosa will finally have a complementary player opposite him. Height has proven to be great in that role in his last season in college. That should translate as a rookie.

The opportunities will be there for Height. Not a single offense will worry about him with Bosa on the other side and with Osa Odighizuwa in the middle. It’s on him to make the most of it.

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