4 Prospects the 49ers Cannot Pass Up if They Fall in the NFL Draft
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The San Francisco 49ers could go in several different directions in the 2026 NFL Draft, but most expectations point toward offensive line, wide receiver, edge rusher, or safety in the first round. Ultimately, the decision will likely come down to the best player available when they are on the clock.
Individually, the odds of these specific prospects being available are relatively low. However, when grouped together, there is a 76% chance that at least one of these options will be on the board. If that happens, the 49ers may be in a position to land a player who becomes difficult to pass on.
Who are the prospects that might be must-draft if they fall?
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama — 5% chance
The possibility of Proctor falling to pick 27 appears to be fading. Earlier in the process, he was frequently mocked to San Francisco, but recent projections now give him just a 5% chance of being available. If he does fall, the decision would likely be straightforward. His ability to contribute early while also offering long-term flexibility makes him an ideal option if he unexpectedly reaches this range.
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo — 22% chance
McNeil-Warren has a better chance of being available, but it is still less than a quarter of projections. If he were to fall to the 49ers, he would be a strong candidate to be selected. He offers immediate versatility, with the ability to play in the box, line up in the slot, and handle responsibilities at free safety. That combination of flexibility and upside would make him difficult to pass on.
Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana — 32% chance
There is roughly a one-in-three chance that Cooper is still available when the 49ers pick. If he is on the board, he would likely be a top option. His skill set aligns well with how the 49ers use their receivers, and he could be deployed in a variety of ways within the offense. His playing style offers a blend of traits that could complement players like Ricky Pearsall and Mike Evans, making him a strong fit if available.
T. J. Parker, Edge, Clemson — 47% chance
Parker has the highest probability of being available among this group, though it is still under 50%. If he falls to pick 27, he would present strong value. Early in his career, he could focus primarily on pass rushing, allowing him time to develop other areas of his game.
While he may still be refining his overall skill set, Parker has the physical traits needed to become both an effective pass rusher and a reliable run defender. Initially, he could contribute in a rotational role, but over time, he has the potential to take on a larger role within the defense.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley