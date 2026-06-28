49ers 2026 Roster Ranking: 5 Players Just Outside of the 53-Man Roster
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The San Francisco 49ers roster is much deeper this year than it was last season. So, players who made an impact last year might be on the fringe of the roster looking in. In our latest ranking of the 49ers roster, we are onto the five players just outside the top 53.
No. 58, Wide Receiver, Demarcus Robinson
Robinson was expected to be a legitimate impact player for the 49ers last year. He came in as the 28th most important player last year. However, he has taken a massive fall this year. That is what happens when you go from 505 yards with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 to 276 yards in 2025 with the 49ers.
He did not make an impact when the team was thin at receiver. Now, they have Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and De’Zhaun Stribling added to the room. If Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are healthy, he is the sixth receiver at best. It is hard to see him making an impact.
No. 57, Quarterback, Kurtis Rourke
Rourke is a seventh-round pick entering his second season without any experience in the NFL. He might be too high. However, he is expected to lock down the third quarterback job. The team drafted him despite knowing his rookie year would be a wash, so they are high on him coming into year two. If he develops, the team can move on from Mac Jones next offseason, and Rourke can jump to the second quarterback spot. That makes him right on the top 53 edge.
No. 56, Edge Rusher, Cam Sample
The 49ers signed Sample as insurance for Keion White, who had an offseason procedure. He will compete with White and Sam Okuayinonu for a final roster spot. However, the two returning veterans should be ahead of him entering the year. If they are all healthy, along with Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and Romello Height, it could lead to Sample being cut.
No. 55, Offensive Tackle, Austen Pleasants
Pleasants played a massive role for the 49ers last year, starring in Week 18, and playing significant snaps the week prior. However, he struggled, and the 49ers lost in Week 18. Now, they added Vederien Lowe and Enrique Cruz. Neither is a sure thing, so his role could be vital, but right now, he might not make the roster.
No. 54, Tight End, Khalil Dinkins
A rookie UDFA being this high might be a bit aggressive, but Dinkins not only could make the roster, but he could also have a role. He will compete with Luke Farrell for the third tight end spot. Farrell did not do much last year, and Dinkins is expected to be a strong blocking prospect.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley