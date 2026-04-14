49ers Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: A Trade Down Solves Everything

The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough spot at the 27th overall pick. Some of the top players will be gone, and they can either take the best value who falls to them, or potentially reach and try to fill a position of need. The easiest path for the team to hit their needs and also take the best values would be a trade back.

Last year, the Giants traded into the first round to select Jaxson Dart and gave up a late third-round pick to do so. If the 49ers could move back to around 33 or 34, and then pick up an early fourth-round pick to do so, would that lead to a perfect scenario for the 49ers?

First pick after trade back: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M

The 49ers' biggest need right now is left guard. Their biggest issue is that there is no left guard worth taking 27th overall. If the team could trade back, pick up an extra, and then take Chase Bistontis a few picks after the 27th pick, it would be the biggest win overall for the team. The team would get a plug-and-play starter, they would not have reached, and they would be able to hit other needs.

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Second pick: AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

Haulcy would be the best pick at 58th overall. He is a play-making safety who would fit the Raheem Morris defense. Haulcy could also start early on, which would push Ji’Ayir Brown into the dime role, where he is at his best. With Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, and Haulcy, the team would have made major upgrades to their secondary in one offseason.

Third pick added in trade: Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

Barham may be the best fit for the 49ers given the role needed. They do not need a starter at edge rusher; they just need a rotational edge rusher who can come in on pass-rushing downs and push Mykel Williams inside. So, they could take that in the first round, but that is a lot for someone who would not start.

Barham is a great fit because of the draft value, but also because he rotated between off-the-ball linebacker and edge rusher. The team could drop Barham more than they did Bryce Huff and mix up their blitz packages. Still, he brings speed and would be used to unleash his speed off the edge.

This scenario hits three significant needs with instant impact players.