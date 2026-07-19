All The Important Preseason Dates for the 49ers' 2026 Season
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It's mid-July and the 2026 NFL season is fast approaching, so here's every key San Francisco 49ers offseason date to know before they kick off against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.
July 18 - 49ers rookies report
The 49ers’ rookies from this year's draft class and any signed undrafted free agents are now reporting to camp, but this stage does not involve full training.
Instead, it is more of a week-long crash course designed to help them settle in and prepare before the veterans arrive.
July 25 - 49ers veterans report
On Saturday, July 25, all veterans report to training camp. This includes every player who is not part of the rookie class, with the 49ers' returning players and veteran free-agent signings joining the rookies ahead of the start of full team practices.
July 26 - First training camp practice
The first training camp practice gets underway on Sunday, July 26. The 49ers have 10 designated open practice days scheduled through to Sunday, August 16, giving head coach Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff their first extended opportunity to evaluate the roster before making difficult decisions on which players will earn a spot on the 53-man roster and which will ultimately be released.
August 11 - 49ers and Tennessee Titans have joint practice
The 49ers and Tennessee Titans will hold a joint practice on August 11. Titans head coach Robert Saleh returns to face San Francisco after spending last season in his second stint as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.
Given the close relationship between Saleh and Kyle Shanahan, arranging a joint practice comes as little surprise, with both coaches benefiting from the opportunity to test their rosters against unfamiliar opposition ahead of the preseason.
49ers' Training Camp Practice Dates:
- July 26
- July 27
- July 31
- August 3
- August 6
- August 8
- August 10
- August 11
- August 15
- August 16
August 18 - 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers have joint practice
Two days before the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason, the two teams will hold a joint practice as they put the finishing touches on their preparations for the exhibition matchup.
49ers' Preseason Schedule:
Thursday, August 13 - 49ers vs Tennessee Titans
Thursday, August 20 - 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers
Thursday, August 27 - 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Other Key Dates:
53-man roster deadline: August 30, 15:00 PST
First regular season game: September 10 vs Los Angeles Rams
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal