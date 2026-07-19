All The Important Preseason Dates for the 49ers' 2026 Season

It's mid-July and the 2026 NFL season is fast approaching, so here's every key San Francisco 49ers offseason date to know before they kick off against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

July 18 - 49ers rookies report

The 49ers’ rookies from this year's draft class and any signed undrafted free agents are now reporting to camp, but this stage does not involve full training.

Instead, it is more of a week-long crash course designed to help them settle in and prepare before the veterans arrive.

July 25 - 49ers veterans report

On Saturday, July 25, all veterans report to training camp. This includes every player who is not part of the rookie class, with the 49ers' returning players and veteran free-agent signings joining the rookies ahead of the start of full team practices.

July 26 - First training camp practice

The first training camp practice gets underway on Sunday, July 26. The 49ers have 10 designated open practice days scheduled through to Sunday, August 16, giving head coach Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff their first extended opportunity to evaluate the roster before making difficult decisions on which players will earn a spot on the 53-man roster and which will ultimately be released.

August 11 - 49ers and Tennessee Titans have joint practice

The 49ers and Tennessee Titans will hold a joint practice on August 11. Titans head coach Robert Saleh returns to face San Francisco after spending last season in his second stint as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.

Given the close relationship between Saleh and Kyle Shanahan, arranging a joint practice comes as little surprise, with both coaches benefiting from the opportunity to test their rosters against unfamiliar opposition ahead of the preseason.

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Fronted by mascot Sourdough Sam, San Francisco 49ers fans watch the team work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

49ers' Training Camp Practice Dates:

July 26

July 27

July 31

August 3

August 6

August 8

August 10

August 11

August 15

August 16

August 18 - 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers have joint practice

Two days before the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason, the two teams will hold a joint practice as they put the finishing touches on their preparations for the exhibition matchup.

49ers' Preseason Schedule:

Thursday, August 13 - 49ers vs Tennessee Titans

Thursday, August 20 - 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers

Thursday, August 27 - 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Other Key Dates:

53-man roster deadline: August 30, 15:00 PST

First regular season game: September 10 vs Los Angeles Rams