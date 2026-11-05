49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk's Reinstatement Reveals His Costly Mistakes

After a Summer of nonstop weird social media posting, Brandon Aiyuk has finally decided to file for reinstatement.

He's expected to show up at the 49ers' facility on Friday, setting up an extremely awkward situation. No one on the 49ers is thrilled with his return, and you can't blame them.

Aiyuk burned his bridges with the 49ers in the Summer. Had he remained quiet, there would have been a realm where he plays for the 49ers this season. They certainly could use him right now.

In any case, Aiyuk has taken steps towards reawakening his NFL career. However, by filing for reinstatement now, he's revealing his costly mistakes.

Aiyuk is essentially admitting that he messed up by not doing all of this before the season. That his entire approach in the Summer until now has been a mistake.

Otherwise, why file for reinstatement now?

Sep 27, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs the ball against New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) during the first quarter of a NFL football game at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He seemed dead set on not playing this season since he refused to file before the regular season. He literally admitted that in a social media post.

His filing for reinstatement now is his way of throwing his hands up and admitting he gaffed everything. He could've easily done this in July.

The 49ers would've been forced to cut him. Aiyuk could've joined a team months ago to embed himself in an offense and build rapport with ample time.

Instead, he's either going to be traded or cut next week and sign with another team, where he will be rushed into a playbook with zero connection to anyone.

What a foolish route he's taken. All he's done is set himself up for a struggle. Had he forced the 49ers' hands months ago, which he easily could've, he would be in a perfect spot to maximize his value.

How's he going to do that with less than half of a season left?

There's still a way to raise his stock, but it wouldn't be as significant had he started for a team in Week 1. Now, he needs to hit the ground running.

He better hope he's close to the same player that he was before he tore his ACL. The hurdles of adapting to a new playbook and a new quarterback are more than enough of a challenge.

If he's struggling to return to the high-level player he once was, then he'll have done nothing to help his stock. All of this could've been avoided had he not acted like a teenager this Summer.

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