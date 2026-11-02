Latest Brandon Aiyuk News Greatly Benefits the 49ers

After an incredibly odd summer, Brandon Aiyuk is finally taking the proper steps towards filing for reinstatement,

Aiyuk has hired Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent after being without one for the last half-year. This move signals that Aiyuk is actually serious about playing football again.

It also means that the San Francisco 49ers will need to factor him into their plans. And no, that doesn't mean they will put him on their active 53-man roster.

As desperate as the 49ers are at wide receiver, the bridge with Aiyuk has been burned for a long time. However, his pending return would greatly benefit the 49ers in another way.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has hired Drew Rosenhaus for representation, and the agent said that he is “working on getting him back to work and playing again in the NFL.” pic.twitter.com/qFtuAYajOx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2026

Aside from the 49ers, there are countless teams with wide receiver needs. The Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are a few to name.

The 49ers can easily dangle Aiyuk as trade bait for those desperate teams. That's why Aiyuk has decided to hire Rosenhaus to represent him now.

With the NFL trade deadline steadily approaching on Nov. 10, he's aiming to be reinstated quickly and have the 49ers trade him so he can revive his NFL career.

Aiyuk damaged his reputation throughout the offseason with a flurry of social media posts. From trashing the 49ers to acting like he was already signed to the Washington Commanders.

It was incredibly odd and foolish of Aiyuk. He did nothing to help his case against the 49ers or to further his NFL career.

However, now there's a chance for him to rebound. If the NFL reinstates him within the week, assuming he actually files for it, the 49ers can trade him.

Despite damaging his image in the offseason, he has a market again, with several teams needing a receiver. They can easily look past his weird social media posts.

All they will want to know is if he's healthy and in shape to help them win games. The Chiefs would certainly look past any character concerns with Aiyuk. They do it all the time.

Aiyuk looks like a saint compared to their red-flag players they have. The 49ers should reach out to the Chiefs and ask for a sixth-round pick for Aiyuk.

It's not significant draft capital by any means, but getting something for Aiyuk after the offseason he had would be tremendous.

Plus, it's good to get Aiyuk off the team and finally be done with him. Everything hinges on the NFL granting Aiyuk's reinstatement soon, assuming he does.

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