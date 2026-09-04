49ers QB Brock Purdy Makes His Feelings Clear on Playing With Mike Evans
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One of the most dangerous quarterback-wide receiver duos this season could be the San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy and Mike Evans.
Evans decided to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 49ers on a three-year contract, in what looks like a very team-friendly deal. If we’re being honest, it could prove to be one of the most favourable contracts for a player of his calibre.
Evans is a future Hall of Famer regardless of what he accomplishes in red and gold, but San Francisco gives him another opportunity to add to an already remarkable career.
The opportunity to work with Brock Purdy, one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league, is enough to draw anyone in. Evans is now 33 and clearly not the explosive receiver he once was, but his experience, size, and reliability could still make the partnership extremely fruitful.
Purdy has never played with a wide receiver of Evans’ stature, and the 49ers haven’t had a receiver of this calibre during the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era either. So this has the potential to become exciting.
"I think it's been so cool just picking his brain, being around him, getting out on the field and competing with him," Purdy toldNBC Sports Bay Area this week.
"And after reps, him coming back and talking and we make adjustments together, and I understand how he's supposed to be running a certain route, and the look that he's seeing and where I need to be better, and then we go back out and get it done.
"I'm extremely excited to play with him this year," Purdy said. "And obviously, just with what he's done in his career, I want to go out and play my best for him, and win games together, and look back at this thing and be like, 'Man, we did something pretty special together.' So, like I said, I'm extremely excited."
Evans sat out a lot of training camp due to small injuries or potential injuries, but when he was out there, he looked good. It might be best for the 49ers to temper their expectations slightly with a veteran who has recorded 11 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
He should be healthy for Week 1, which is only a positive, but the 49ers having a player of his value will only help both players get better. That’s simply the culture Shanahan has instilled in this roster, so the two linking up has plenty of fun potential as they align mentally.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal