49ers QB Brock Purdy Makes His Feelings Clear on Playing With Mike Evans

One of the most dangerous quarterback-wide receiver duos this season could be the San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy and Mike Evans.

Evans decided to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 49ers on a three-year contract, in what looks like a very team-friendly deal. If we’re being honest, it could prove to be one of the most favourable contracts for a player of his calibre.

Evans is a future Hall of Famer regardless of what he accomplishes in red and gold, but San Francisco gives him another opportunity to add to an already remarkable career.

The opportunity to work with Brock Purdy, one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league, is enough to draw anyone in. Evans is now 33 and clearly not the explosive receiver he once was, but his experience, size, and reliability could still make the partnership extremely fruitful.

Purdy has never played with a wide receiver of Evans’ stature, and the 49ers haven’t had a receiver of this calibre during the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era either. So this has the potential to become exciting.

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to take the snap against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think it's been so cool just picking his brain, being around him, getting out on the field and competing with him," Purdy toldNBC Sports Bay Area this week.

"And after reps, him coming back and talking and we make adjustments together, and I understand how he's supposed to be running a certain route, and the look that he's seeing and where I need to be better, and then we go back out and get it done.

"I'm extremely excited to play with him this year," Purdy said. "And obviously, just with what he's done in his career, I want to go out and play my best for him, and win games together, and look back at this thing and be like, 'Man, we did something pretty special together.' So, like I said, I'm extremely excited."

Evans sat out a lot of training camp due to small injuries or potential injuries, but when he was out there, he looked good. It might be best for the 49ers to temper their expectations slightly with a veteran who has recorded 11 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He should be healthy for Week 1, which is only a positive, but the 49ers having a player of his value will only help both players get better. That’s simply the culture Shanahan has instilled in this roster, so the two linking up has plenty of fun potential as they align mentally.