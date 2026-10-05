49ers Catch a Huge Break on Kyle Juszczyk's Knee Injury

49ers star player Kyle Juszczyk exited the game against the Broncos in Week 4 after suffering a knee injury. It was a brutal hit he took, causing his knee to hyperextend.

The initial fear was that Juszczyk tore his ACL. A hyperextension can lead to that. Kyle Shanahan shared during his postgame press conference that the 49ers didn't believe Juszczyk tore his ACL.

Turns out, they were correct. ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Juszczyk underwent an MRI on his knee today, revealing a sprain and a bone bruise.

An MRI on Kyle Jusczyk’s knee revealed a sprain and bone bruise that now is expected to sideline him 2-3 weeks, per source. https://t.co/yhJytZ1XlR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

That's a huge break for the 49ers and Juszczyk, given how rough the injury looked. Now, Juszczyk will miss some time. They're expecting him to be out for two to three weeks.

I don't imagine the 49ers will place him on Injured Reserve, especially since they haven't done that with Nick Bosa. Their I.R. list is incredibly long, so they can't afford it.

If Juszczyk is only out for two or three games, they'll be fine. They also have their Week 8 Bye to help them out. I think the 49ers will sit Juszczyk out for the next three games.

Rather, that is what they should do to allow him four weeks to heal before returning in Week 9 against the Raiders. It's a bummer they will be without him, but a greater relief that he's not lost for the season.

Who fills Juszczyk's spot?

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Juszczyk out for the next few games, the 49ers will need to fill his spot, but with whom? It will probably be tight end Brayden Willis.

He played 10 snaps against the Broncos. He was the fullback during the preseason, so he's the most prepared for it. However, he's not the most trustworthy.

At times during the preseason, he had no clue who to block and ran without hitting anyone. Juszczyk's loss will sting the 49ers, especially since they don't have a viable fill-in.

Their entire offense relies on Juszczyk thanks to his motions. It helps Brock Purdy uncover the defense and sets up the play for timely success.

Maybe Luke Farrell can fill Juszczyk's role as well. Either way, you can't replace Juszczyk. I don't even think they can shrink the void left by him.

Shanahan is going to need to be extra creative to make up for his absence.

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