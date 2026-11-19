Up until Week 7, Brock Purdy looked like the MVP favorite. He was being praised like never before for how sweet he was playing, and rightfully so. The 49ers are thriving because of him.

However, losing to the Falcons and the Week 8 Bye have cooled down his MVP push. It's also been tougher with Joe Burrow lighting it up recently. He's undeniably the MVP favorite entering Week 11.

Still, there's plenty of time left for Purdy to regain momentum as the MVP favorite. In fact, he can separate himself as the MVP favorite on Sunday in Mexico City against the Vikings.

How Brock Purdy can regain MVP lead

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By far, the Vikings boast the best defense in the NFL. They've allowest the least passing touchdowns (six) of all defenses and are No. 2 in passing yards allowed (161.4).

No quarterback has had success against them. Not even Josh Allen. Plus, Purdy has struggled against the Vikings' defense the last two times he's faced them.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has Purdy's number. The Vikings are going into Mexico City with a lot of momentum, especially after acquiring Kirk Cousins.

This is the perfect time for Purdy to lead the 49ers to victory over them. The fact that the game will be in primetime on Sunday Night Football emphasizes it further.

Purdy doesn't need to play great. He just needs to play well. His stat line can be 20 of 29 for 236 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one turnover.

So long as he makes an off-script play, creates an explosive play, or a clutch first down conversion or score, he will be credited as the driving force for the 49ers beating the Vikings.

And if Purdy somehow does light up the Vikings, he will have created significant distance as the MVP favorite between himself and Burrow and whoever else is in the running.

A win alone will not suffice. It will help strengthen Purdy's MVP case, but it won't separate him. He needs to play well and be a clear-cut reason for the 49ers' win.

If Christian McCaffrey steals the show on the ground, it will be tough for him to take the MVP lead. It's possible that's how it plays out, since the Vikings can be exploited on the ground.

In any case, this is a big-time opportunitiy for Purdy on Sunday night in Mexico City.

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